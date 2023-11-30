Customers Demanded A “Cheeseburger With No Cheese” And Pay Extra When They Could Just Order A Hamburger. – ‘The restaurant made more money every month.’
by Matthew Gilligan
The customer is always right…
And sometimes, being right blows up right their faces!
Check out what this Reddit user dealt with at their job and all they could say was, “whatever you say…”.
Cheeseburger with no cheese.
“Yeah. I know. That’s a hamburger.
But try telling that to every single Mrs After Church Karen a hundred times and let me know how much you want to press the point.
People were confused about this hamburger/cheeseburger debacle.
A cheeseburger was 25 cents more than a hamburger at Fast Food Restaurant where I worked back in the day. Eventually I got tired of being yelled at for correcting/explaining that what people really wanted was a hamburger.
This happened multiple times a month, mind you. I wasn’t getting paid enough to stupid-proof hangry people’s fast food orders. So I started ringing them up exactly the way they ordered.
Some people need to learn the hard way…
At first I’d ring them up for a hamburger, cuz I knew that’s what they meant. But I got chewed out by someone who read their receipt, so no more going out of my way to save people from their self inflicted StupidTax.
The folks in the kitchen got the message in a hurry.
The first time I rang up “cheese burger, no cheese”, the cook came up to tell me I rang it up wrong. I just said, “That’s how she ordered.”
My tone said all that I could not express in mere words, and the kitchen employees caught on right away.
They never questioned the orders rung up that way again.
And hey, the restaurant was making a little bit of extra money!
It was a win-win, I didn’t have to get yelled at for trying to save people money, and the restaurant made more money every month from customers ordering cheeseburgers with no cheese.
I don’t mean to brag, but sometimes, the restaurant made a whole extra two dollars a month thanks to me.
It was a little thing, and petty, but it made my retail-weary heart a little glad.”
Some people, I tell ya…
You just can’t reason with them!
