November 2, 2023 at 11:31 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 760

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 760

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Chrysler Building smog in 1953 restored and colored
Did they mean ‘Suburu?’
Early morning stroll
Dude builds entire “Minecraft’ universe
The golden tortoise beetle
Limbo but on a motorcycle
You never know what you’ll find at the farmer’s market
Next-level card cheating
Toquinto, a parapalegic dog from Brazil, and the art made in his honor
There is a difference
It’s great to have fans
This football field in Lofoten, Norway
What a driverless car sees on a downtown street
“Go ahead and try it. I dare you!”
Not your day
Don’t worry, the dog doesn’t bite
Night of the Demon 1957
That’s not…how it works
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Navy SEAL 40% Rule Can Help You Get Mentally Tough
‘We are just getting started’: the plastic-eating bacteria that could change the world
Don’t Meet Your Heroes, Especially the Dead Ones
13 Women Share Extremely Attractive Things About Men That They Don’t Even Realize
Turns out the government can fine you for trashing space
The Best Museums In America, Ranked
“Friends” Co-Creators Recalled The Last Time They Spoke To Matthew Perry
Make Super Smooth Mashed Potatoes With a Fine Mesh Strainer
Patrick Stewart Boldly Explores His Own Final Frontier
Read This Before You Scan Another QR Code

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 760 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 760

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter