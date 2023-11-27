Their Adult Children Kept Wasting Their Expensive Prescription Shampoo, So They Labelled Every Single Bottle In The House
by Justin Gardner
I’m gonna say up front that I do not have any children, and I don’t know how the dynamics between parents and kids work.
However, once a “kid” is now an adult… you’d think they could follow some basic rules to ensure that they don’t inconvenience others.
The following story involves a parent who was completely fed up with their kids lack of intelligence… so they got some hilarious revenge on them by making sure they knew EXACTLY what each bottle in the house was supposed to do.
AITA for labeling all the bottles in the house because my adult children are idiots?
I have two of my children living with me. One has graduated from college and the other is a junior.
I have to purchase medicated shampoo because of a scalp condition. It is by prescription and it is expensive. it also comes in packaging that is meant to be stored upright.
Not on its side and definitely not upside down.
My daughter has her hair products in the shower and I do not touch them. My son also keeps his AXE body wash/shampoo/conditioner/woman repellent in the shower. I also do not touch it since I have zero desire to smell like a high school locker room.
I keep my shampoo in there as well since it is my house and I can keep my stuff wherever I want.
For some reason the two of them cannot understand that not all packaging is meant to be upside down. They have already wasted an entire bottle of my shampoo by storing it upside down after they touched it for some reason. It all dripped out the spout which is not engineered for that.
I talked to both of them and I explained that they should not touch my stuff and that if they accidentally tip over my shampoo it was meant to be stored with the lid at the top.
I came home last week to find my shampoo leaking out of the bottle again. UPSIDE DOWN.
I ordered 500 stickers that say “this side up” with an arrow pointing upwards when the words are upright and I put them on everything in the house that might leak. with my shampoo being literally covered in them.
They had friends over last weekend and they noticed that the relish, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, etc. were all labeled.
My kids were embarrassed when they explained why. They think I am a jerk for putting labels on everything since they only messed with my shampoo.
Since it is $80 a bottle I said I would take off all the labels if they agree to pay for my shampoo.
Thus far they have declined.
So… obviously a drastic move, and calling your own children “idiots” is pretty harsh.
But are they wrong?
The consensus is definitely on the parent’s side.
In fact, it’s pretty funny.
Sure, it’s petty… but we’re talking about $80!
In fact, folks want them to do more!
And, at the end of the day… why aren’t they paying this person back?!
That settles it! Maybe this person is a bit petty… but they got the hilarious revenge we all wish we could have.
Good for them!
