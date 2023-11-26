They Told A Pregnant Woman To Sit On The Floor Instead Of Giving Up Their Chair. Were They Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
Is there such a thing as “pregnant privilege?”
I’ve never heard the term, but I have heard plenty of stories where people who were pregnant have acted awfully towards their fellow human beings.
I get it, being pregnant is difficult and we should all make sure those folks are as comfortable as they can be.
But let’s be honest… this is just the reality of being a woman. And if you take it upon yourself to have a child, you’re going to run into some situations where you might have to plan ahead and not lean on the kindness of strangers.
This is one such story where a woman decided that her comfort was more important than somebody else’s, and she was taught a quick lesson in how things actually work.
AITA for telling a pregnant woman to sit on the ground instead of giving her my seat?
My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance.
I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show.
About 40 minutes before the school would let us inside, a pregnant woman got next to me since somebody let her in line (I assume her partner). She asked me within 5 minutes (politely admittedly) if she could have my chair as she was going to have trouble standing the whole time.
I said no, sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees) and went back to my things. She asked me again within 2 minutes and the answer was the same. She however got a little mad at me and said that she was going to be struggling the whole time and asked her partner to tell me. He asked me himself (politely) and I again responded that sorry but I need it more.
I suggested she could wait in their car or just sit in the ground.
At this point the husband directly called me a jerk but left me alone.
AITA?
So what did the Reddit crowd think about this situation?
Listen fam, just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean your condition is more important than somebody else’s.
There’s a lot of agreement that these folks needed to plan ahead and not count on others to solve their problem.
Yeah fam… the world doesn’t revolve around you just because you’re having a kid.
And the formerly pregnant are even weighing in and saying this person definitely did the right thing.
As that last comment mentions, the situation is different if you’re on a train or bus, but in a situation like this where you know there’s a chance you’ll be standing if you don’t bring your own chair… plan ahead!
This was a tough lesson for this woman to learn, but maybe she’ll plan better for next time.
I have my doubts…