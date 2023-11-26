Woman Insists Another Passenger Leave Her Second Seat Because She Paid For The Room
by Trisha Leigh
There are so many times in this life when it can see as if we’re da**ed if we do and da**ed if we don’t.
That’s certainly the case for OP here, who is overweight and so buys herself two seats on a plane in order to be uncomfortable.
I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don’t like to bother people with my weight.
A week ago I was going to a conference by plane and because I was going alone (usually when I fly with my boyfriend I don’t buy two since he sits next to me) I bought two seats.
In truth, she does it for the comfort of both herself and the person next to her, when they’re a stranger.
I fit in one but my side is usually touching the person next to me and I feel uncomfortable for them. It happened to me that they gave me nasty looks and I felt extremely uncomfortable the whole flight.
On her flight, a couple noticed both other seats in her row were empty so they took them. The man sat next to her and shoved her a little bit, so OP decided to speak up and ask them to move.
So I sat down in the plane and put the armrest up so I would be really comfortable. Some couple came and they both sat next to me because they got separate seats and they noticed the seat next to me was empty.
Exactly what I was afraid of happened.
My side kept touching the guy next to me and he even pushed me a bit when he moved in the seat.
I was feeling extremely uncomfortable and asked him if he could go to his seat because I bought this one for my comfort.
They argued with her and refused until OP called the flight attendant over.
He told me no, since the seat is empty and he wants to be with his girlfriend. Well, I told him I understand but I feel uncomfortable and I paid for the second seat so exactly this doesn’t happen.
He refused again and started to chat with his GF.
I called the flight attendant and quietly told her what is happening. She asked the guy to leave my second seat and he and his GF gave me a nasty look.
The GF mumbled something like “F****** fat b****” under her breath but nothing directly to me.
So Am wrong for insisting on him to leave?
She’s wondering if she made too much of it and should have kept her mouth shut, even if she did pay.
Does Reddit think that was the way? Let’s read on!
The top comment is from a flight attendant who says it was OP’s seat to do with what she wanted.
This one agreed, saying the couple was trying to steal from OP.
And this commenter knows the other couple would be the ones to complain if things were different.
They say the entitlement should not be rewarded.
OP was even polite about it, so the other couple really has no room to argue.
I don’t even know why she felt the need to post, because she obviously did nothing wrong.
Because of society, I suppose. Blah.