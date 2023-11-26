Woman Reveals How Difficult It Is To Renew Her Food Stamp Benefits. – ‘I still have negative dollars to my name.’
Anyone who needs to be on food stamps is going to get some compassion from me, but not everyone feels that way.
Some people think that certain folks on assistance are scammers and are just playing the system…and perhaps that’s why the process for renewing food stamps can be so difficult, according to a TikTokker named Totsionna.
In her video, she said, “It takes too much to keep these food stamps. Why do y’all keep sending me this paper asking me if anything’s changed? No! I still have negative dollars to my name. I still don’t have a job.”
Totsianna then said, “I don’t even have a pen to fill this out and send it back. And how am I going to bring it with no car? I gotta walk this all the way to y’all’s building. By the time I get there, y’all are gonna cut the food stamps off.”
In her caption, she wrote, “If yall dont think i deserve them just say that.”
The bottom line is that a lot of folks out there need HELP!
