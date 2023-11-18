November 18, 2023 at 7:51 am

Woman Shared The Fantastic Money She Makes Babysitting – ‘Does $500 sound fair?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

Hey, to each their own…

My philosophy in life is that as long as you’re not hurting anyone in any way, you’re free to do whatever you want!

A woman named Allison posted a video on TikTok where she responded to another post where a woman talked about normalizing babysitting as a job for adults.

Allison said, “Can we normalize babysitting as adults? Because I’m 38 years old and I still babysit on a regular basis because I am making bank. Okay?”

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

She continued, “I got an email a couple months ago from one of my regulars and she said, ‘My husband and I wanna go away for 24 hours. Do you think you could watch my 10-year-old and my 13-year-old for 24 hours?’ And I said, ‘Yes, that works for me.’”

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

Allison continued her story and added, “And she said, ‘Great. Does $500 sound fair?’ Yeah. Yeah, that works for me.”

That’s pretty darn good, don’t you think?!?!

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

Here’s her video.

@allizsin

#stitch with @Natalie babysitting is where the money is at💁🏻‍♀️ #fyp #babysitting

♬ original sound – Allison

And this is how people responded.

One person who is an adult wants someone to babysit them.

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

Another TikTokker is all in on this idea.

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

And one viewer said the mom they paid to babysit was money well spent!

Source: TikTok/@allizsin

Do your thing!

And forget about what anyone else has to say about it!

