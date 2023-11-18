Woman Shared The Fantastic Money She Makes Babysitting – ‘Does $500 sound fair?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, to each their own…
My philosophy in life is that as long as you’re not hurting anyone in any way, you’re free to do whatever you want!
A woman named Allison posted a video on TikTok where she responded to another post where a woman talked about normalizing babysitting as a job for adults.
Allison said, “Can we normalize babysitting as adults? Because I’m 38 years old and I still babysit on a regular basis because I am making bank. Okay?”
She continued, “I got an email a couple months ago from one of my regulars and she said, ‘My husband and I wanna go away for 24 hours. Do you think you could watch my 10-year-old and my 13-year-old for 24 hours?’ And I said, ‘Yes, that works for me.’”
Allison continued her story and added, “And she said, ‘Great. Does $500 sound fair?’ Yeah. Yeah, that works for me.”
That’s pretty darn good, don’t you think?!?!
Here’s her video.
Do your thing!
And forget about what anyone else has to say about it!