December 8, 2023 at 5:18 pm

Chili From Wendy’s Is A Healthy Meal Hack You Have To Try According To This Fitness Expert. – ‘This was actually a viable option.’

by Matthew Gilligan

It can be pretty hard to eat healthy when you’re in a hurry, but what you’re about to hear might be a game-changer.

A fitness expert named Jacob posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why he thinks Wendy’s chili is a good option for lunch.

Jacob said, “So this sucker’s been around since at least the early ’90s, and it still is an amazing actual hack.”

He talked about the nutrition of the chili and explained, “It’s got 340 calories, 22 grams of protein. It’s got 8 grams of fiber; it’s low in fat. I was shocked that this was actually a viable option.”

Jacob said he wouldn’t eat it every day but said it’s a “good macro food” when you’re in a hurry.

Now you know!

Now let’s take a look at the video.

@jacobzemer

Wendy’s chili has pretty damn good macros. A large serving has 22g of protein, 10g of fiber, and only 330 calories. Would I eat this every G.D. day? No, of course not. But perhaps you’re driving around, the kids are screaming or you just simply forgot to pack lunch. You are having what I would call a “midday crisis” and this allows you an opportunity to pivot and not wreck your diet that day. Wendy’s chili isn’t a bad idea if you’re in a pinch. #wendys #wendyschili #chili #healthychoices #healthyliving #healthyeating #healthyeatinghabits #healthyeatingtips #healthyeats #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting #caloriesincaloriesout #weightloss #weightlosstips #trackingmacros #iifym #macrocounting #performancecoach #personaltrainer #fatloss #fatlosstips #weightlosstips #dietingtips #nyctrainer #nycfitness #nycfitfam

Check out what people had to say about this.

One person is alarmed by the amount of sodium.

This individual said people should head to Taco Bell instead.

And this TikTok user said Wendy’s is a good option.

Maybe it’s a good idea to just avoid fast food altogether…

What do you think?

