Company Told Employee “No Phones At Your Desk” So They Maliciously Complied And Took A Lot More Breaks
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m glad I’ve never had to deal with this, but I’ve heard horror stories from friends about the ridiculous rules and regulations they’ve had to put up with at work.
And I’m talking about rules that just make no sense at all.
The woman who is the main story of this story from Reddit was in that kind of situation but she handled it like an expert!
Check out what happened in the story below.
Not allowed to use the phone at the desk?
“This one is based on an experience my wife had at a previous job (around 12 years ago).
This place was pretty cramped.
My wife (GF at the time) worked for a small IT recruitment company as a recruiter. The offices were quite small, situated on the first floor of an office block with no balcony or kitchen, or any place to really take a proper lunch break.
So, my wife just sat at her desk during her allocated tea and lunch breaks and browsed her phone (her PC was locked from accessing any websites such as FB and such).
Say whaaaat?
She found out that she was reported several times for being on her phone at her desk (something that was not allowed while working), but argued that she was on her lunch break and that she was not working and could be on her phone.
She was then told that she cannot be on her phone at her desk as her colleagues can’t know that she’s on a break. She argued that there is nowhere to go for breaks, except for downstairs, and outside, a place where the smokers take regular breaks. But, nope, she was not allowed on her phone at her desk.
She decided there was only one thing to do.
So, from that day on, whenever the group of people who smoked took a break, she would go downstairs and stand with them, browse her phone, and come up with them.
This meant that she took breaks as frequently as the smokers did, and she was away from her desk far more than she was taking her previous breaks for.
It’s small, but she felt a little victory inside. Luckily she didn’t stay in that job long.”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This reader shared their own work story.
One individual also shared a work story.
This Reddit user showed their supervisor what was up!
This reader shared a humorous story from the Air Force.
And this individual just doesn’t get it when employees are treated like little kids…
Good thing she moved on to bigger and better things.
This place sounded totally bogus!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top, work, working