Customer Asked if She Could Weigh An Apple Core Because Her Son Already Ate The Apple. ‘I was not about to pretend to weigh something.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a weird one…
A former grocery store cashier named Nat posted two videos and talked to viewers about a strange incident she encountered with a customer.
Nat said, “As a rule, I personally don’t open things in the grocery store.”
Nat told viewers, “This one time, when I was a cashier, I had this woman come up with her toddler who was maybe, I don’t know, 18 months, or something, and handed me an Apple core. She said, ‘Oh, he got hungry, but we’ll pay for it.”
She continued, “Unless I plan on weighing the toddler, there was no way I could actually cash her out with the apple core. And this surprised her. She was like, ‘Just weigh the apple. She Ma’am, half the apple is in your son.’”
Nat added, My manager let her slide but told her that she basically stole the apple.”
Nat posted a follow-up video to address some of the comments viewers made and said, “The point is that you should not eat things that need to be weighed in the grocery store, because, technically, you’re consuming merchandise that cannot be paid for once it is eaten,” she says.
She also said that she was 17-years-old when this happened and she thought she had to get the manager involved.
Nat added, “I was not about to pretend to weigh something and then like make it up. So I grabbed my manager. She talked with the lady. The lady apologized, and it was done. Nobody called the police. Nobody was really mad. Maybe it was just a realization for this customer to not do that.”
