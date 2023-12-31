Freelance Worker Uses Burner Phones To Call Bad Employers That Won’t Pay Invoices. – ‘I pretend I’m my accountant.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Fact: doing freelance work and waiting forever to get paid or not getting paid at all is infuriating.
It’s happened to me in the past and it makes a person want to tear their hair out!
But perhaps I handled the whole thing incorrectly in the past, according to a freelance worker named Roxy who posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she handled checking up on her unpaid invoices.
The text overlay on her video reads, “Just another day of calling clients on my burner phone to try and get them to pay outstanding invoices.”
She got a woman on the phone and said her name and the woman seemed hesitant to talk to her.
The text on the screen then read, “Lol, her realizing I cornered her.”
She told the woman she was calling to make sure her emails were going through because she hadn’t received any response.
The text overlay then reads, “The classic: Emails have been going to spam/trash.”
The woman on the other line told Roxy she’d look into the issue and the text overlay then reads, “Trying to guilt me for company having to fire people??”
The caption on her video reads, “Nothing more empowering than begging people to pay you what they owe you #freelanceproblems #smallclaims.”
Check out the video.
@roxyfacer
Nothing more empowering than begging people to pay you what they owe you 🥲 #freelanceproblems #smallclaims
Now let’s see what people had to say.
One person said you gotta get paid BEFORE the job!
Another individual said she needs to tack on late fees.
And one TikTokker takes a different approach…
How annoying that she has to deal with things this way!
Let’s hope her future freelance jobs go smoothly…
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were travelling for business.