Guy Makes A Crude Joke In The Middle Of Dinner That His Girlfriend Think Is Tasteless, So He Storms Out Of The Restaurant
AITA for walking out of a restaurant on my GF?
“GF and I were having dinner at a restaurant when she got a text from her best friend (who recently gave birth), and she said “omg she got a C section.”
She works as a nurse so she then explained to me the type of incision they make for that and how it’ll leave a scar.
He made a gross joke.
I then, as a joke, said “at least she’ll still be tight down there.”
My GF looked confused and then said that was a weird comment to make about her friend.
I then said it is a very normal joke to make and she disagreed.
There was some back and forth, I asked her to drop it and she kept trying to talk about it.
I said to her “you’re so insecure” and she then goes “does it make you feel good to call me that?”
So then I got really frustrated, got up, and walked out of the restaurant and drove home.
That didn’t go well…
She called me several times (I drove both of us there) but I was so frustrated and just wanted to get home so I turned my phone off.
She showed up at our apartment 30min later and was really mad and called me an ******* and over reacted, and that she waited in the cold for 20 min for an uber.
AITA for walking out on her and leaving her there for being frustrated?”
He left her in the dust, huh?
Maybe she went too far?
