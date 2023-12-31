Hackers Have Figured Out How To Use Bluetooth To Make Gas Pumps Give Free Gas
by Trisha Leigh
It’s no secret that everyone is fed up with how much it costs to fill up a gas tank these days – even if we’re all a bit numb to the final number at this point.
At least one hacker, though, has put his brain to good (but illegal) use in order to get it for free.
Detroit station FOX 2 reported that these hackers use their smartphone’s Bluetooth to override the station’s system, resulting in pretty much as much fuel as they want.
And in one case, “as much fuel as they want” added up to 800 gallons – or $3000 – says one Detroit station owner.
“They just open the pump for them automatically, then share the pump with other drivers.”
There’s nothing the station’s employees can do other than watch while they wait for the police, either.
“Every time we pushed Pump Three stop, it wasn’t doing anything. We have to shut off the whole pumps – we have emergency stops.”
Everyone is still working to understand how this was accomplished, according to police spokesman Justin Hearn.
“We don’t know what kind of device was used, but we know it was an electronic device.”
NBC News reported that 22 people were arrested in 2022 for similar thefts. There are cheap devices available online that let almost anyone pull off a hack – if you’re willing to pay the price.
This guy in Detroit was, and he’s got enough gas to get at least to Canada.
Godspeed, my friend. Godspeed.
