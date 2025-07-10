Little Girl At The Swimming Pool Gets In The Way Of Other Kids Playing With Dive Toys, And Then She Gets Mad When She Gets Splashed With Water

If you were a kid in a swimming pool, would you be upset if you got splashed with water by other kids in the swimming pool?

If this would bother you, wouldn’t it make sense not to play close to the other kids?

The little girl in this story seems to intentionally get in the way of the kids playing in the pool, yet she is mad when she gets splashed with water.

Now both sets of parents are upset.

Let’s see who messed up here.

AITA for tell a mom another pool her child was in the way? We are on vacation. Our condo complex has a pool. My kids call it the fidget spinner pool, because that is what it looks like. 3 wide areas that connect with the big part of the pool. 2 of the wide areas are 3 feet and one is 6ft the center of the pool is 4 ft. Me, my daughter and 2 nieces 10, 11, 13 ( I will just say my kids for story) are at the pool. There is another family with 3 kids and 4 adults. We are in one 3 ft section and they are in the other. I’m tossing dive toys for my 3 kids.

It didn’t seem like there was a problem at first.

A girl 8yrs old from the other family comes over and asks what the kids are playing with. They show her and ask if she wants to play. She says “no, I can’t go under water ” she then goes back to her family and gets in an inner tube. She slowly floats her way over to the section we are in and is now floating right in the middle blocking my kids from being able to throw the dive toys and go get them. I say “can you move that way just a bit? They want to throw their toys, and I don’t want you to get hit with a toy”

The girl seems to be intentionally getting in their way.

She just turns herself away from me, but doesn’t move. My niece says “let’s go to the deep section. It will make it harder anyway” They go over to the 6 ft section where no one is and lo and behold the little girl floats herself over there. I hear my niece ask again if she wants to play. (Don’t know if the girl responded) she doesn’t move.

They warned her!

So the kids throw the toys around her. They all then dive for them and of course are splashing as they dive down. Little girl gets splashed and loses her mind. I see mom start moving towards her asking what happened?

The little girl points blame.

So I start walking over there too. As my kids are popping back out of the water she gets splashed again and screams they are splashing me on purpose! The mom looks at my kids and in a gruff tone asks” don’t you 3 know it’s not nice to splash people? Learn some manners”

OP explained the situation.

I then say. “My kids were playing over there when your little girl came over. They asked her to play and she said no but didn’t move. So my kids came over here. She then flaoted herself over here where she was asked again to play. She again refused and jyst floated there. It’s not their fault she was in the way of their game. She purposely came over here. Maybe she should learn some manners.” Mom replies “she’s only 8” then tells her daughter “come on, some people are just rude!” So are my kids and I the AH aka rude ones?

The other mom didn’t see what happened.

The little girl was completely at fault.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the other mom “entitled.”

The little girl needs to learn how to swim.

Another person rants about parents not parenting.

She’s old enough to know better.

OP didn’t do anything wrong.

It’s silly to complain about being splashed when you’re in a swimming pool!

Even if it’s annoying, it’s just how it is.

