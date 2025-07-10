Boyfriend Was Really Looking Forward To Going On Vacation With His Girlfriend, But When He Found Out She’d Lied To Him He Wanted To Cancel

Lying is never good in any relationship, and it can completely destroy a romantic relationship.

Imagine planning a fun vacation with your girlfriend, but then things change when she brings up a scheduling conflict that she lied about.

Would you take the trip anyway or call the whole thing off?

The man in this story is dealing with this exact situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for wanting to cancel our holiday after my (26M) girlfriend (23F) booked a trip without telling me, and it overlaps with our plans? My girlfriend and I, who have been together for more than two years and live together, had a 2-week holiday planned for this summer. We planned to join her family by car for a week in a rented house, and to spend a few nights in hotels along the way, both on the way there and back. We had the dates blocked for a year, and I even cleared them with work. She’s graduating soon and will have 2 months off before starting her new job, while I only get these 2 weeks off. This is my only holiday for the summer, and I was really looking forward to it.

His girlfriend wants to go on another trip.

About a month ago, she told me a friend was going on a fully organized 2-week group holiday with other young people and asked for my opinion about her joining. I said two weeks felt quite long, especially with two months advance notice. If I’d known much earlier, I might have used a week to travel with friends or do something else myself. So I wasn’t very enthusiastic about it, but I decided to let it go and told her I was fine with whatever she chose.

Here’s the real problem.

A few days ago, she let me know that she would be back 4 days after our holiday was supposed to start.

I asked if there was a way to move the dates. But she said it wasn’t possible because it’s a group trip. I explained that I really wanted to disconnect during our holiday and that instead I’d feel like I was just waiting for her. This, on top of it being a big, last-minute change, feels a bit disrespectful.

She knew he wouldn’t want her to go on the trip.

But she didn’t seem to care much and insisted that she really wanted to go. I said I needed some time to think about whether I was still up for taking these 2 weeks off together, especially if we’re not on the same page. Then yesterday, she told me that she had already booked this holiday 2 months ago without ever telling me, and that she only later asked me for my opinion. She said she did it because she thought I wouldn’t agree and that she didn’t want to miss this last holiday before starting work.

He’s pretty upset.

When she told me, I felt cheated and lied to, but I’m wondering whether I’m overreacting or if I’m completely within my rights to be disappointed. I told her I needed some time to think things through. And she apologized, stating she hadn’t expected me to react this way. AITAH for wanting to cancel this holiday?

She should have told him before booking the trip instead of lying about it.

I’d be upset too if a trip I was looking forward to was suddenly changed by someone else choosing to go on another trip at the same time…and lying about it!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he should break up with his girlfriend.

Another person encourages him to cancel his plans.

Here’s another vote for ending the relationship.

She showed how she really feels about their relationship.

She chose her friends over her boyfriend.

Now he needs to decide what he wants to do next.

