Daughter Told Him That She’s Already An Adult And Needs To Live Her Life On Her Own, So He Stopped Giving Her Financial Help

AITAH for always asking my daughter when she’s going back to schook every time she asked for money? My daughter (24F) dropped out of college after 2 years. She is now working as a barista. She moved in with her boyfriend after dropping out, but they are having financial issues because he works as a server. Their combined income doesn’t go very far here in Southern California.

My daughter has asked me for financial help a few times the past year. Whenever she did, I would ask her when she is going back to school. At first, she would say she’s still trying to figure it out. But recently, she blew up. She told me and my wife that she is an adult and to let her live her own life.

I told her to go ahead and be an adult and stop asking us for money. That being an adult means taking responsibility. We haven’t spoken since. I know always asking her when she’s going back to school created some pressure, but it wasn’t like we were forcing her to go back to college and get a degree of our choosing.

We would pay for her tuition and living expenses like before as long as she goes back to college or go to a trade school so she can get a better paying job and be more financially stable.

The situation is very frustrating for my wife and me because we both grew up poor in developing countries. Our families struggled after immigrating to the US. We came from different countries in Southeast Asia.

My wife and I waited until we were in our 30s and financially stable before having kids so they didn’t have to go through the struggles we did. It feels like a slap in the face that she is wasting the opportunity to have an easier path we worked so hard to provide for her. So AITA for always asking my daughter when she’s going back to school every time she asked for money?

Sometimes, you have to cut financial support to teach children a valuable lesson.

