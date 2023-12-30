‘I don’t have no manager. I don’t have nothing.’ – All The Nordstrom Employees Quit During Seasonal Worker’s First Week And She Doesn’t Know What to Do
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sounds like a nightmare…
A woman named Amber who got a seasonal job at a Nordstrom store posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unusual predicament she had to deal with at work.
Amber said, “Imagine taking a seasonal job just to make some extra money for the holidays, but the workers all quit.”
The text overlay says that she’d only worked there for five days.
She continued, “I don’t have no manager. I don’t have nothing.”
Amber said she took the job to make extra money but that she didn’t want to stick around if the place was going to be run this way.
Let’s take a look at her video.
@iam_baegoals
Earth is really ghetto. Im in disbelief right now cause wtf #fyp #relatable #retailproblems
Amber shared a follow-up video and told viewers she quit the job.
She said, “Yeah, it’s a no for me, considering I’m gainfully employed and my husband is employed.”
Check out what else she had to say.
@iam_baegoals
Replying to @Adonis Laurent #storytime
Amber posted a third video and clarified that her manager didn’t actually quit as stated in the first video but that they were gone that day without notice.
She talked to her manager and decided that it was best for her to not work there anymore.
@iam_baegoals
Replying to @aundreyagarcia apparently they felt a way about my expression of disdain.
