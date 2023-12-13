‘I know she is a bad mother.’ – Concerned Grandma Worries Pushing Her Daughter Away Will Hurt More Than Help
by Trisha Leigh
Being a grandparent can be a wonderful thing, but I think a lot of older folks find it hard to hold their tongue when it comes to the raising of their grandkids.
Sometimes their advice isn’t needed or wanted, but other times, their kids might need to hear a hard truth.
OP’s daughter has been married for awhile and has a seven-year-old. Things were fine at first, but took a turn when her son-in-law began to travel a lot for work.
I don’t know if this was out of line or not. My daughter got married to my SIL years ago and they have a 7-year-old.
Now he is off traveling a lot for his job and she also works.
Her daughter decided, for some reason, to work from home and homeschool their son – except she doesn’t teach him anything.
At the beginning everything was great but they decided to pull their kid from public school.
Instead of sending him to somewhere else she worked from home and did homeschooling.
OP claims that though he’s a bright kid, he’s definitely behind in basic skills like reading and math compared to his peers. Attempts to speak with her daughter about these failings has only resulted in friction.
My grandson is a mess, I have watch this bright kid fall behind. He can barley read, he can’t do any math, and just forget about spelling or any of that.
Our state doesn’t help either since homeschooling laws are so loose.
I brought up my concerns and when most of them came through I tried to get him back into school. This messed up my relationship with them and they threatened no contact.
So, when her daughter came to her complaining that other moms think she’s a terrible mother, OP couldn’t help but agree.
She was over last night and was ranting about a parent refusing to let her kid hang out with him.
This parent basically called her a horrible parent and she asked me if I though that also.
I told her I don’t think I know she is a bad mother. Her kid can’t even subtract and it’s laughable if she thinks she is a good parent.
Her daughter wants an apology, but OP feels like someone should stand up for her grandson before it’s too late.
She called me a jerk and stormed off. I’ve gotten so many texts saying I need to apologize.
I am unsure if I should and I know that she can’t afford to keep her son away since I babysit for free. So that’s not a concern.
Should she butt out? You know Reddit will tell her the truth!
The top comment says OP was right to speak up for her grandson.
While this person points out that homeschooling is not for everyone.
A fact that many parents discovered during the pandemic.
It doesn’t seem the daughter is good at the balancing act.
The bad news is, they aren’t sure she can actually do anything about it.
I feel badly for this poor kid.
I hope one day he’ll know his grandma at least tried to stand up for him.
