‘It says I’m waiving my right to a trial.’ A Man Talked About The Insane New Terms And Conditions For McDonald’s Customers
by Matthew Gilligan
Mickey D’s fans, this one’s for you.
A TikTokker named Artemis posted a video to let folks know about an update to the Terms and Conditions on the McDonald’s mobile app.
Artemis let viewers know that part of the update said, “These include a binding arbitration provision, and a waiver of your right to a trial in court, including your right to a jury trial.”
He added that people agree to a “legally binding contract” when they click “Continue” on the app.
Artemis said he didn’t read the entire contract because it’s “really, really, really long.”
He also talked about the famous McDonald’s court case from 1994 when a woman won millions of dollars after she spilled hot coffee and burned herself.
Artemis added, “So when I see this page, and it says I’m waiving my right to a trial in court, it makes me feel a bit weird, because McDonald’s is not known for its amazing policies and how they treat their customers.”
Something to think about…
Here’s his video.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
It really makes you think about going back, doesn’t it?