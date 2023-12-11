Mother-In-Law Decorated A Nursery While Her Daughter-In-Law Was Gone And People Are Debating Whether Or Not That Was Right
Jessica Miller is the host of a podcast called Mind Your Boundaries and she likes to take questions from her audience to shed light on relationship issues.
Jessica recently posted a TikTok video to answer a question from a listener who wanted to hear an example of when good intentions cross boundaries.
She told viewers a story about a mother-in-law who surprised her son and daughter-in-law by decorating the nursery for their upcoming baby while they were out of town.
But there was a big problem…they weren’t happy about what she decided to do.
The mother-in-law said that she thought she was doing the right thing and that she should this would cheer up her son who was dealing with a lot of stress.
Jessica said that she thinks the mother-in-law should apologize and offered up an example that she might want to use. She said, “I would go to them and I would say, ‘You guys, I am profoundly sorry. I truly thought I was doing a good thing for you and now I see that I missed one crucial part. That I took away the experience of putting together your baby’s nursery and I’m sorry.'”
I guess she was only trying to help.
But still…maybe not the best idea.