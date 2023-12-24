Server Calls Out Customers Who Ate All Of Their Meal But Asked For A Partial Refund And Didn’t Leave A Tip
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again with another tipping story…and I’m not talking about the good kind.
A waitress named Gina posted a video and talked about what happened when she had a dispute with a customer at her restaurant that ended up with her being stiffed on a tip.
Gina said she was waiting on an older couple who ordered double pork chops, which she confirmed with them before heading back to the kitchen to get the order started.
Gina said the meal service went fine but when she gave the couple their check, the man insisted that he only wanted one pork chop instead of the double order.
The man said, “We can’t even eat all that”…even though they did eat all of it.
Gina decided to get her manager who said to the couple, “Well you must have been really hungry because you ate all of it.”
The man then said that he wasn’t going to tip Gina because he wouldn’t adjust their check and the manager told him, “Even if the waitress wanted to adjust your check, she can’t. She doesn’t have the authority nor the power to do so.”
How annoying!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@whatsthatmeen
but the customers always right… riiiiight 🙄🥴
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
These viewers talked about tipping.
Another person pointed out that she has a good manager.
And these folks all think this must have taken place at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
Some customers are total jerks.
And these folks fall into that category!