She Wants A DNA Test Because She’s Not Sure Her Parents Are Hers, So Grandma Helps Her Out And Angers The Entire Family
by Matthew Gilligan
DNA tests seem to be all the rage these days.
And that’s not always a good thing because it can lead to a lot of hurt feelings and family issues!
Was this grandparent a jerk for what they did?
Get the whole story below.
AITA for giving my granddaughter a DNA test?
“This is about my granddaughter Lindsey.
Now Lindsey (15) has it rough being middle child and she looks different from her siblings. I truly was confused how she had blond curly hair while the rest of the family has dark hair.
I thought genetics was being weird and I love her.
They wanted to get to the truth.
The issue came up when Lindsey told me her parents banned her from getting an ancestry test. I told my son and DIL that there was something fishy around her birth she needs to know.
They denied it and told me to leave it alone.
Now Lindsey is in high-school and she went to her biology teacher. To put it bluntly the teacher said it was odd for her to have some traits.
There was about to be some shocking family news.
She came to me distressed asking me to buy an DNA test since she needs to know.
Long story short she is not her mother’s kid. My son got someone else pregnant and her bio mom gave her up.
This has blown up the family while Lindsey is mad about being lied to.
I am getting a ton of heat for getting her a DNA test.
Now they won’t talk to me which is making Lindsey even more mad at them.”
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Sounds like a testy situation.
Let’s hope they work it out!
