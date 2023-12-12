She Won’t Change Her Son’s Last Name And It May Cost Him A Huge Inheritance. – ‘I’m making the decision based on emotion.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m not sure why a parent WOULDN’T want their child to get an inheritance, but that’s just me…
And you know if a parent did make a decision to affect something like that, there must a whole lot going on behind the scenes.
Is this mom going about this situation the wrong way?
Read on to get all the details.
WIBTA If I don’t change my son’s name even though it may cause him to lose an inheritance?
“I (24) got pregnant while I was taking a gap year traveling.
I met an older guy, nothing gross, I was 19 he was 23. We had fun. I was working in a bar to make money while I explored his city.
She made a life-changing decision.
When I got pregnant he lost interest really quickly. I understood but I am pro choice. And I chose not to terminate.
I went home and had my son. I also made sure to get child support. He could afford it. He did fight it though. I had to prove paternity and everything.
Through that his parents found out. They are well off. They have met my son and they truly do seem to love him. They have provided gifts for his birthday and Christmas.
His parents did a lot for her.
They helped me with extra money so I could complete my university without going into debt. They have taken us on vacation with them so they could spend time with him. They aren’t my biggest fans but we are cordial to each other.
And then, tragedy struck.
Three months ago my son’s father passed away. He got intoxicated at his bachelor party, tripped on the sidewalk, and hit his head. And that was all she wrote.
My son and I attended the funeral. We spent a week in that city so his grandparents could see him.
They made her an offer.
They approached me with an offer. They had no other children or grandchildren. Their son was only 28 so he had lots of time to provide them legitimate kids (they did not say this I’m just assuming) so they never thought about my son’s name.
They said that if I changed his surname to theirs legally they would make him their primary heir. I think this is dumb. He is their only grandchild and they would deny him an inheritance because of his last name?
I said I would consider it, to be polite, and have left it at that. I actually have a pretty good life as it is. My family has been very supportive. And because of the whole court thing my son’s father had to have life insurance with him as the beneficiary.
She’s very conflicted about what to do.
Would it be nice for my kid to get a big sum of money. Yes. Do I want him to have the surname of a man who didn’t want him, see him, or love him? No.
I have been talking to my family about it and a few of them think I’m being an ******* for giving up this kind of money for my son. It is generational wealth and I’m making the decision based on emotion. I think they are jerks for thinking money is the only thing that matters.
I think I will tell my son’s grandparents that they can talk to him about it when he is 16.
He will be old enough to understand the implications but young enough not to be tied professionally to his last name.”
This is what folks had to say.
Well, that was a strange story.
What do you think?
