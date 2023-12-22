Swedish Company Creates Flat-Pack Car They Can Send In The Mail: The Luvly O
by Trisha Leigh
Most of us don’t have a lot of good experiences buying and assembling things that come in flat-packs (think IKEA).
So can you imagine putting together your own car? Apparently folks in Sweden are prepared to tackle the trick.
It comes from Stockholm-based startup Luvly, who is offering a 992-pound electric car, the Luvly O.
The “microcar” has two seats and a range of 62 miles, topping out at 55 mph. It’s made from padded aluminum and plastic foam, has a swappable battery, and is in general made to be safe and useful.
The packaging for the car will fit in the back of your truck, but you can’t actually assemble it yourself (unless you’re an expert mechanic with access to specific equipment), meaning most people will need to take it to a car plant for assembly, and to ensure the vehicle meets certain safety standards and regulations.
Buyers will still get the affordability and decent quality for a good price that people associate with flat-pack items, however, which is a huge perk.
The Luvly O is still in development, but the company estimates its price will be around $10,500.
CEO Hakan Lutz say safety is key.
“For light vehicles to compete with cars, and hopefully out-compete cars, they must be safe. People will not accept that you switch from driving an SUV to driving what is essentially a scooter with shell.”
He’s got that right.
And I still want to know what people with car seats will do when this shift happens.
