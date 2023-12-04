Teacher Tells High School Cancer Patient That Her Wig Is Distracting, So She Takes It Off To Get Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
Cancer is a horrible thing to have to go through no matter your age, but combining scars and hairlessness with high school has got to be a special kind of h***.
OP went to school with a girl who was struggling to fight brain tumors. Everyone liked her, and all she wanted was to be a “normal” high school student when she felt well enough to attend.
She had scars and had lost her hair due to her treatments.
There was a girl at my high school who wasn’t in my grade but in one of the same classes I took. She has some type of cancer or tumor, I didn’t know the specifics, but had to have a couple brain surgeries, leaving giant scars all over her head.
She lost her hair from the medications as well. she just wanted to experience high school like everyone else when she felt well enough to go.
One day, she arrived with a new, bright, amazing wig. Everyone thought she looked great, but the teacher refused to let her keep it on.
The other students tried sticking up for her, attempting to explain the extenuating circumstances, but the teacher was having none of it.
I remember her being so excited after wig shopping one weekend, the next Monday, walked in to home room with some big bright Dolly Parton hair!
She looked awesome, you could tell she felt so good too! Which is what mattered to us! This was a do-able hair style if you had a couple hours and lots of patience.
The teacher wasn’t having it. She tried to explain, we all tried to explain as much as possible without getting too in her business.
The teacher wouldn’t listen and demanded she take it off, not hearing us all try to explain the cancer situation.
We were all mad for her, she just smiled, took it off and sat back, ready for class.
The look on the teachers face….
I think she said something along the lines of “I don’t want to distract my classmates with my new hair, I’m sorry”
After the girl removed her wig, the teacher was clearly embarrassed.
The teacher couldn’t focus, just kept losing her place and staring at her, the giant bright red scars.
Wig or not we thought she was beautiful anyways. Many of us went to the principal before the bell even rang.
She was reprimanded by the administration and didn’t last much longer in that position.
The teacher had to apologize and said she was exempt from the rule, what rule we never found out. She just smiled and said “but I don’t want to distract my classmates” in response. The teacher left after a month.
What a brave girl! I just know Reddit loves her, too.
They definitely love the happy ending all the way around.
Why are some adults so relentlessly cruel to children?
The kids in this story are definitely all right.
Sometimes kids really do get it right.
This girl is clearly brave beyond her years.
I’m sorry she had to go through all of this.
Even if it did likely make her stronger.
