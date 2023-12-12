Truck Driver Wants Coworker To Give Him A Long Drive, But Immediately Wants To Give It Back. – ‘This is horrible. You can have it back.’
“Be careful what you wish for.”
“The grass is always greener on the other side.”
These adages are old and well-worn because they’re true, although that doesn’t stop pretty much everyone from having to learn the hard way at least once.
OP had a job that involved doing a delivery and pickup run at least a couple of days every week.
I worked at a furniture delivery place a couple years back.
I did a 420km trip to a truck stop and waited to swap trucks with another driver then made the same trip back.
Give or take 850kms in total. I did this Mondays and Tuesdays with the occasional Wednesday.
At least, it was his until a coworker started to complain about him hogging the “easy” run all the time.
One of the boys get’s annoyed and speaks up saying “Why does he get the easy job? All he does is drive. I want to have a turn! It’s not fair he is the only one to get it every week!”
Managers get annoyed, tell me I need to switch and be fair with the rest of the drivers and not hog the “Easy” run. All good.
I told him go for your life.
The run wasn’t easy at all, and most people would probably hate it – but he wasn’t about to tell the guy that when he could just let him figure it out for himself.
What he didn’t realise is there is literally nothing to do other than pull over for a 5-10 minute break and your lunch.
You can’t cruise like if you were an offsider (Most crews had 2-3, one being a designated driver and the others being labour. You’d chill in the cab, sometimes have a nap and wait till the next location and maybe move 3 items max per job and build a couple). It was a total of 8-10 hours driving.
I’ve always loved long drives. I love long airplane trips and stays in hospital. I’m just weird. I chuck on my music and go about it. I don’t NEED to interact with people.
See, all the other boys had done the run before. No one liked it. You got far more breaks actually doing deliveries and the such.
Had he asked me about it I’d have told him, but since he got uppity I just decided to set the Navman up for him and move on.
It didn’t take long for the guy to offer the job back to OP.
He lasted one round trip.
The moment he got back to the yard he said “This is horrible. You can have it back” but I said “Nah, I like this more. You told them you wanted the run, you can have it”
Although he did have to pay a little in beer money to “convince” OP.
He took me out for a night on the town and I got the run back lol.
Reddit’s gotta love this one!
They never miss a chance to quote Homer Simpson.
Everyone is loving the “Australian solution.”
While others are lamenting the involvement of HR in everything these days.
Not every “easy” job is easy for everyone.
For the right person, though…
This introvert doesn’t think this sounds like a bad gig.
As long as the seat is comfortable enough.
