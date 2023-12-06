‘Well, you can sleep in the car.’ – The Guy She’s Seeing Wouldn’t Let Her Spend The Night After They Hung Out Until 4 A.M.
Have you ever been in a situationship?
Basically it means that you’re spending time with someone and you’re romantically involved, but you’re not an official couple and, since things are undefined, it can be complicated.
A woman named Madi posted a video on TikTok and talked about her own situationship and said, “So for a while I was hooking up with this guy and no matter what he would never invite me to sleep over. Like, it was very weird. We were hooking up for several months and we would hang out multiple times a week and hang out until 2 a.m. at his apartment and go on dates, and yet he would just never actually invite me to sleep over.”
Madi explained that she was always curious why he wouldn’t ask her to spend the night but that she finally dropped a huge hint one night when she was still at his place at 4 a.m.
She said, “Anyway, one night we’re hanging out until like 4am, OK? And we have *** multiple times, so you think I’ve earned my spot in his bed for the night—my spot in his inn. So I’m hinting. I’m doing the thing where I’m like, ‘Oh I’m like just so comfy, like I could fall asleep right here.’ And I feel his arms stiffen around me and after a big beat of silence, he goes, ‘Well, you can sleep in the car.’”
Wow!
Madi said that after that exchange, the man drove her home and ghosted her.
I think these two might be just about done.
Oh well, it was fun while it lasted!
