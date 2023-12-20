Young Woman Causes Family Rift By Reconnecting With Her Grandparents. – ‘My parents learned who I was hanging out with.’
by Trisha Leigh
Family is one of those things that should be easy, but oftentimes is complicated by the actions of some of the people involved.
Sadly, the actions of one can trickle down and affect innocent parties.
OP was 10 when her mother got pregnant cheating on her father. Her parents worked it out, but as her paternal grandparents refused to acknowledge the half-sister as their grandchild, OP’s parents cut them out.
I will try to keep this short. I am 18 and when I was around 10 my mom cheated on my father and got pregnant. This resulted in my half sister Kathy.
Soon after my parents cut my grandparents out of our life.
My parents stayed together.
When OP turned 18 her grandparents reached out. They let her know the reason for the rift but told her they had a college fund set up for her if she wanted it.
I turned 18 three months ago and my grandparents reached out.
They informed me over lunch that when Kathy was born they made it clear they do not see her as a grandkid. That she is the product of my mom cheating on her son.
They refused to make a college fund for her and my parents cut them out due to it.
They informed me that I have a college fund from them and I decide to take it. I came home and kept it to myself.
Once her parents found out she had re-established contact they basically gave her an ultimatum to choose her grandparents or half-sister.
I have been reconnecting with them and it came to a head today. My parents learned who I was hanging out with.
This resulting in an argument for taking the money when they shun Kathy. I told them they were right to not consider her a grandkid and to screw then for cutting them out of my life.
OP didn’t think her grandparents were wrong, or that she was wrong to take the money or want a relationship, but now she’s having doubts…
They haven’t talked to me since and I am doubting myself.
Since it was asked multiple times, Kathy bio dad has partial custody, my dad never adopted her.
Does Reddit think OP is being selfish? Let’s hear them out!
The top comment says OP is an adult and can have a relationship with who she wants.
This person thinks it’s more complicated than some want to pretend.
Ultimately, this is not OP’s circus or monkeys.
Neither party is really wrong, here.
Others are not willing to let the parents off the hook, though.
OP should get away from this drama.
Honestly, I hope they can find some peace going forward.
