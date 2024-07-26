‘You didn’t tell me an oil change was so expensive.’ – Brother Warns Women About Going To Mechanics Alone After What Happened to His Sister

I’m not exactly sure how this video went over with the general public, but I guess we’re gonna find out…

A TikTokker named Rufa posted a video and talked to viewers about how he believes women shouldn’t go to auto repair shops alone after what happened to his sister when she went to get an oil change.

Rufa said, “Please, if you’re a woman, please run. I’m begging you to not go to the mechanic alone, bro.”

Rufa said he told his sister to get an oil change after the engine light came on in her car.

He said he called his sister while she was at the mechanic and his sister told him, “You didn’t tell me an oil change was so expensive.”

The mechanic told Rufa’s sister that he would charge her $190 for an oil change instead of his usual $250 and Rufa told his sister to leave the repair shop immediately.

He said that workers like this prey on female customers and explained, “I’m Arab. I know for a fact it was probably one of those people. Because $190 for an oil change? You’re going to give me the oil jug with it.”

I have a feeling this video isn’t gonna go over too well…

That said, it doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

