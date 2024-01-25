‘Can we call Josh Dad?’ – Guy Hatches A Plan To Use His Girlfriend’s Kids In His Proposal And We Challenge You Not To Cry
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever wish you had that fairytale ending, even after life’s thrown a couple curveballs?
Well, guess what ladies, there’s some really good guys out there and @jrenaud03 really seems to be one of them!
He planned the cutest proposal for his partner with the kids. And if you don’t cry watching this clip, check you’ve got a heartbeat!
In the first of two videos posted to TikTok, he asks his partner’s son: “Do you remember that time I told you that if I was ever going to do something special for your mom, you’d be the first to know?.”
The little boy nods, looking delighted he’s being let into a secret.
He continued: “It’s about to happen in a couple of minutes. You have to keep it a secret. Do not say anything for the next maybe five minutes and I’m gonna call your brothers and sisters into the bedroom.”
“So, we’re gonna get a plan, and we’re gonna do it all together.”
Too cute, right?
Well, it gets even cuter.
The guy printed out the words, “Can we call Josh Dad?” on the children’s T-shirts?
The children called their mom in and there they were and Josh was knelt down.
Did she say yes? You’ll have to watch the video to see. But come on…
Romance isn’t dead and there’s some good guys out there still, ladies. You just gotta hold out hope!
Watch the first video here:
@jrenaud03
How the best day of my life began…#engagement#engagementplans#family#kids#proposal#proposalplans#proposingwithkids#fyp#fypシ#foryou#fypage#foryoupage#dad#stepdad#dadlife
And the second video is the proposal!
Prepare for tears!
@jrenaud03
Part 2… The Proposal! Check the comments for more details… #engagement#family#kids#proposal#proposingwithkids#fyp#fyp#fypageシ#foryou#foryoupage#fypage#husband#wife#fiance#dad#stepdad#dadlife#happy#bestdayevere
Here’s what people thought of the cutest proposal:
True that. Wise man.
He totally did!
Awww. So gorgeous!
Anybody have any tissues?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.