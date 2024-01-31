Her Husband And Mother-In-Law Didn’t Save Her Dinner, So She Took Their Newborn And Left
by Trisha Leigh
Anyone who has ever gestated and birthed a baby can tell you that the hormones that crash in those first days and weeks are truly a wild ride – one you cannot opt out of no matter what.
That sais, sometimes a mom is not overreacting, whether she’s postpartum or not.
OP’s mother-in-law came to stay and to “help” after she gave birth.
I f32 gave birth to my son 5 weeks ago. My husband’s mom has been camping in the living room ever since and inviting people over, making a mess in the house, etc.
I said nothing because if I open my mouth, my husband would start scolding me saying his mom is there to help and I should be grateful. What I did was ignore her and focus on my son.
I handle feeding, diaper change, cleaning, wiping. I only get a few hours sleep so my husband’s mom isn’t really helping with the baby. But I thought to myself “well, at least she cooks for us!”.
One night, after a breastfeeding session, she emerged to find out her husband and his mother had not saved her any dinner.
Last night, I was in the bedroom breastfeeding my son. I knew I was late for dinner but I thought that my husband and his mom saved a plate for me.
Once I got done with my son, I walked out the room and saw my husband and his mom sitting watching tv. I asked about dinner and my husband said it was “probably” on the stove.
As I was walking towards the kitchen, his mom loudly said that she didn’t save me any food.
I was absolutely shocked I asked her why and she simply said “Well, we didn’t see you at dinner table so I thought you weren’t hungry”.
They were extremely rude about it, too.
I lost it and yelled that I was feeding my son OF COURSE I was hungry, I was actually starving!.
She shrugged her shoulders and said it wasn’t her fault I didn’t “show up for dinner” but she knew damn well that I was with my son and hadn’t eaten a thing in hours!.
My husband asked me to not raise my voice at his mom but I told him that he saw what happened and didn’t think about me being hungry and needing food.
he lashed out asking what I wanted him to do and I said “I don’t know, maybe save some food for me?”
She defended him saying it was selfish of me to basically berate him for eating his dinner after working for long hours at the department.
An argument ensued and I went inside the bedroom, packed a small bag for me and my son, called my brother to come take me to mom’s house and my husband blew up at me as I was making my way out.
So, she packed some things and went to her mom’s.
We argued at the door and he told me that what I was doing was uncalled for and childish.
I told him I couldn’t take his mom anymore, he said I should be ashamed of myself for talking about her like that after she literally put her life “on pause” so she could help ME out.
My brother came and I got into the car and left.
Now he’s calling her selfish (among other things).
He picked some food for me on the way and I ate like a hungry bear.
My husband never stopped calling though. In his last text he called me “nuts” and demanded I return today but I said that I miss my mom, that I like it here in her clean home with her healthy food and would like to stay for a while.
He’s lost it and got his family involved accusing me of keeping his son away from him and punishing him over “food”.
Does Reddit thinks she overreacted? I bet not…
The fact that she was breastfeeding is like the cherry on top.
This person says he is not treating her the way that he should.
They say he’s not caring about his child, either.
The husband is the problem, though, not the MIL.
Mama wants her boy back.
This is beyond icky.
I have no idea how either of them thought it would end well.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.