Husband Thinks Son Should Choose Birthday Restaurant, But She Asked Him To Consider Disabled Family Instead
by Trisha Leigh
A lot of families have the tradition of allowing the birthday person to choose the place where they are celebrated for dinner. It’s an unwritten rule that no one is allowed to complain or ask them to change it.
That said, it’s not a bad thing to teach your kids to consider others…is it?
OP’s son is 9, and chose a Thai restaurant for his birthday.
My son Matt is turning 9. We are planning a kid’s birthday party for him on the weekend and a dinner in the evening for family members.
We let him pick the restaurant. He picked a Thai place we get takeout from. I love the food too but the restaurant itself isn’t accessible. It’s in a basement with a very narrow staircase.
She reminded him there are a couple members of their family who couldn’t attend due to the location.
I reminded Matt that his auntie, who is in a wheelchair, and his granny, who is over 70, would not be able to attend his dinner.
He changed his mind, but her husband thinks they should go with the original choice.
He immediately changed his mind and picked an Italian restaurant that is accessible.
My husband is annoyed at me. He thinks I pushed Matt to choose another restaurant because I’m afraid of my brother throwing a fit that his wife’s disability needs weren’t considered.
He thinks we should change our reservation back to the Thai restaurant.
I told him that Matt was young and didn’t realize that the restaurant would be inaccessible to people. He still thinks I’m in the wrong for pointing it out. AITA?
OP wants Reddit to settle the argument!
