‘If you got 15 nuggets in your 10 pc it was me.’ – McDonald’s Worker Was Giving Away Extra Chicken Nuggets As A Christmas Present To Customers

by Matthew Gilligan

Not all heroes wear capes…

You’ve probably heard that term before, but this time WE MEAN IT.

A McDonald’s worker named Everett shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how his manager ended up shutting down his generosity.

Everett’s video showed him adding extra chicken nuggets to orders and he said he was going to do it until his manager found out.

For some reason, a person dressed up as Ronald McDonald went through the drive-thru during Everett’s video, but it was just a happy accident.

Everett continued to jam extra nuggets into boxes for to-go customers to the point where he couldn’t close a box.

His boss finally caught on to his hijix and said, “I see you.”

Everett said, “We got busted” and threw the extra nuggets into a warming contraption.

The caption to his video reads, “If you got 15 nuggets in your 10 pc it was me. Merry Christmas!”

Here’s the video.

@everett_cunningham_1

If you got 15 nuggets in your 10 pc it was me. 😌 Merry Christmas! #mcd #mcdonalds #viralvideo #fyp #trendingvideo #christmastime

♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

And here’s how people reacted.

One person feels like they’re missing out.

Another individual wants to know where this guy works so they can get in on the action.

And another TikTokker likes to hook customers up.

This man was doing good work!

God bless him…

