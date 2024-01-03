She Tells Her Daughter To Put Everything Washable In The Laundry Room, So She Complies And Fills The Room To The Max
by Trisha Leigh
One of the best ways to get happily through life is to keep tight hold of your sense of humor – yes, especially once you have kids.
Like most of us, OP had reached her limit with dirty clothes strewn on the floor.
I am tired of seeing her clothes all over her floor when she has a laundry basket right there in her room.
So I went off on her and told her to get all her dirty clothes off her floor and into the laundry room.
I go about doing some other things and I come back and there are still some towels and socks on the floor.
So I tell her to get those too.
Her daughter, though, knows how to follow directions.
She says, “I didn’t know you meant towels.”
I say, “Get everything that is washable off your floor and into the laundry room.”
I come back up 20 minutes later and every stuffed animal and sheet along with the towels are in the laundry room now.
Because in her words, “You said everything washable.”
OP was a good sport and is able to laugh about it – excellent work!
I want to point out that while this is MC, she did it with a smile and there was no yelling or anything.
It was a moment of, ‘you got me’ from me and she knew exactly what she was doing and gave me a smile and took the stuffies out without much asking. It was all in good fun on her part.
Does Reddit agree? Let’s find out!
Kids will be kids.
They say OP should strap in for the ride.
This is the kind of child everyone wants.
Of course, sometimes kiddos go too far.
They turn out ok, most of the time.
Kids will always keep you on your toes.
That’s usually a mark in the positive column.
