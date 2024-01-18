‘What about all the stuff you took?’ – Landlord Cleared Tenant’s Belongings Out Her Apartment, But Claims It Was An “Accident” And Says They Won’t Charge Her A Cleaning Fee
I’m not sure how a landlord “accidentally” removes someone’s personal belongings from an apartment, but I’m all ears!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she had to go through when her landlord “accidentally” removed all of her personal belongings from her apartment.
She said, “Today I pull up to our apartment—the apartment that we paid to rent through the end of this month. And I go to unlock the door and I notice, wait a minute the door is already unlocked. I go inside, all of the lights are on, and—get this—all of our belongings are gone.”
She added that there were four copies of keys and a ladder in her apartment when she walked in.
She told viewers, “I give my landlord a call, and I’m like, ‘Hey, everything is gone from my apartment. All of my personal [items]—it’s cleared. What is going on? And they’re like, ‘Oh, we thought your lease ended at the end of November.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m looking at documentation right now that says Dec. 31 and that rent came out in full on the first.’”
The woman said that the apartment manager admitted they messed up and that they wouldn’t charge her a cleaning fee.
She said, “I wasn’t even thinking about a cleaning fee—don’t talk to me about cleaning fees at this point. I’m like OK, what about all the stuff you took?”
She then added that the people told her she needed to come up with a list of her things that were taken so they could provide her with an estimate.
She said, “I’m very lucky that we have another place to sleep tonight, but what if we didn’t? At this point, I don’t know what to do because I’m nervous they’re going to come back and try to haggle with me. And be like, no that dresser’s not worth $900. Then what am I going to do?”
She added that she’s only 25-years-old and she doesn’t know how to hire a lawyer or if she should even bother.
