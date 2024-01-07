What Is “Eggshell Parenting?” A Psychologist Explains And Warns About Its Lifelong Effects
by Laura Lynott
It’s never easy getting over distress caused to you when you’re a child but what if there was a way to recognize just what was happening to you.
Well, psychologist @drkimsage says she has the answer in that you need to recognize the term eggshell parenting and understand what it means, in order to find answers on how to recover from anything you might have suffered as a child.
@drkimsage told her followers on TikTok: “At the heart of emotion unsafe parenting is really emotional endangerment. It really is when I talk eggshell parents, a way of putting your child in a position where they have to always be hyper vigilant to what may or may not happen next.
She continued, “Even if you’re loving and safe and wonderful, if it follows that you can be unsafe. At the core, you are not safe. Here are some dynamics of what it looks like when parents have egg shell and I call egg shell, really emotionally dangerous behaviors.
“Number one, the parent’s mood. It’s like being on a rollercoaster. You never know what to expect. But there’s always going to be significant high highs and low lows. Basically, emotionally you never know what to expect. But you have to prepare for the part where it’s not safe. Number two, the parent named calls you verbally berates you in some way they verbally make you feel bad about yourself. They might threaten you, they might use punishment to control and intimidate and shame you.”
“So, when you make a mistake as a child, it’s not about the fact that you’re developing child is the fact that you must be taught what you did wrong and punished. You must feel bad. It’s a lot of yelling and screaming, whether either at the child partners or their kids, but the nervous system response on yelling and screaming means that you’re living in a state of chronic fight or flight because the screaming is so triggering and dangerous…”
It’s such a shame that some parenting styles can actually lead to lifetime trauma for adult children but there’s always help available.
@drkimsage
Eggshell parenting and emotionally unpredictable, unsafe parenting often creates a lifetime of hypervigilance in us —and a deep belief that there’s no such thing as real safety in relationships.💔#eggshellparent #toxicparent #walkingoneggshells #emotionallyimmatureparents #narcissisticparent #drkimsage
