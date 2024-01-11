Woman’s Fiancé Spreads Vicious Rumor About Sister’s Marriage, So She Decides To Cancel Her Financial Support For Her Wedding
by Ryan McCarthy
It’s always tricky when a loved one chooses someone you don’t care for to be their partner, but usually there’s not much you can do.
It’s their choice who to live their life with, and even if that person has wronged you in some way, what is expressing your disapproval really going to do other than isolate you from them.
Unless, of course, you are financing a large part of their wedding, which is exactly the situation this person found herself in when her sister’s fiancé spread vicious rumors about her marriage.
AITA for withdrawing my sister’s wedding fund because of her fiancé
My (27F) cousin (26F) and her fiancé (26M) are supposed to get married around spring, they have been engaged for two years.
Cousin has been living with us since she was three, after her parents passed away, and I love her dearly as my younger sister and I support her in many of her decisions, except for this marriage.
To be fair, I never approved of their relationship, even when they were dating, and I haven’t softened up on him yet.
I’ve been vocal with her about wanting them to break up their relationship, now engagement. I find him obnoxious and rude, and he has made some unnecessary comments that still boil me.
For instance, whenever we invite them for dinner, he makes snarky remarks about my wife’s traditional dishes, and no, we’ve never forced them to eat any of them; those were more for my wife than for them.
He keeps telling me that I’ll make a good man happy one day.
It’s infuriating that my cousin just ignores this.
His disrespect for my marriage is the reason for this whole situation.
With the wedding on the way, he introduced me to the other funder, his relative. We’re close in age and share similar interests, so we bonded well.
But I started to notice that my BIL was behaving peculiarly, like he would try to give us “space” to be alone with each other or give us hints that we are a natural couple.
But when she clarified her relationship status to the fiancé’s relative, things got complicated…
I had to tell the other person that I have a wife, and what he told me in return really shocked me to the core.
BIL has been going around telling his family that I’m getting a divorce because my wife cheated. The sheer audacity of this man baffled me.
I left and, without saying a word to anyone, withdrew my fund.
After cooling down, I informed the couple, my wife, and my parents of what I had done and why.
My cousin called me crying and begging for the funds, but I told her no.
If she can’t afford a wedding, then don’t have one. My BIL has resorted to calling me names and is getting his parents involved in it as well.
But my wife, although she is angry with what BIL did, doesn’t support my action.
Whether I withdrew the fund or not, they will get married and stay family with us, so this would only cause a rift with my sister.
While I understand her point, I don’t see why I should support the marriage of someone who doesn’t respect mine.
I feel bad for the sister, but it seems she has completely disregarded her chosen partner’s minimizing and downright prejudiced actions towards her sibling.
Did the fiancé dig his own grave with his insensitive comments and actions, or was OP wrong to so suddenly pull out her money?
