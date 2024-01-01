January 1, 2024 at 5:48 am

‘Would you still employ me if I was a worm?’ – Employee Said He Talks To His Boss Like an “Insecure Girlfriend” And It’s Hilarious

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

Boss/employee relationships are different all across the board.

Some are good. Some are bad. And some are just…strange.

This one falls into the third category!

A fella named Goldi posted a series of funny videos on TikTok where he showed viewers how he interacts with his boss by asking him “insecure girlfriend” questions.

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

Goldi walked into his boss’s office and he had a pretty important question for him…

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

He asked his boss, “Would you still employ me if I was a worm?”

His boss answered with an immediate and firm NO and a deflated Goldi simply answered “okay.”

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

Take a look at the video.

@goldi_glob

Saul and ian. One take wonders #office #musiclabel #blessed

♬ original sound – Goldi

Here’s a follow-up with even more insecure girlfriend questions for his boss.

@goldi_glob

Yall asked for it and i deliver #officeblessed@@TAG

♬ original sound – Goldi

And yet another in the series.

Funny stuff!

@goldi_glob

@Ian demanded to be tagged this time. Everyone show him some love he’s been an extremely good sport about it #office #blessed

♬ original sound – Goldi

Here’s what people had to say.

This person asks their boss a lot of questions…

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

Another TikTokker has another good idea…

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

And this person thinks this isn’t new at all…

Source: TikTok/@goldi_glob

I think this guy is on to something…

A sitcom, perhaps?

Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter