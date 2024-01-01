‘Would you still employ me if I was a worm?’ – Employee Said He Talks To His Boss Like an “Insecure Girlfriend” And It’s Hilarious
by Matthew Gilligan
Boss/employee relationships are different all across the board.
Some are good. Some are bad. And some are just…strange.
This one falls into the third category!
A fella named Goldi posted a series of funny videos on TikTok where he showed viewers how he interacts with his boss by asking him “insecure girlfriend” questions.
Goldi walked into his boss’s office and he had a pretty important question for him…
He asked his boss, “Would you still employ me if I was a worm?”
His boss answered with an immediate and firm NO and a deflated Goldi simply answered “okay.”
Take a look at the video.
@goldi_glob
Saul and ian. One take wonders #office #musiclabel #blessed
Here’s a follow-up with even more insecure girlfriend questions for his boss.
@goldi_glob
Yall asked for it and i deliver #officeblessed@@TAG
And yet another in the series.
Funny stuff!
@goldi_glob
@Ian demanded to be tagged this time. Everyone show him some love he’s been an extremely good sport about it #office #blessed
Here’s what people had to say.
This person asks their boss a lot of questions…
Another TikTokker has another good idea…
And this person thinks this isn’t new at all…
I think this guy is on to something…
A sitcom, perhaps?
