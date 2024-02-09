Customer Said He Bought A Damaged TV From Best Buy And The Store Won’t Let Him Return It
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that a major retailer like Best Buy would have good business practices when it comes to returns on big items like televisions, right?
Well, think again!
A man posted a video on TikTok that showed an encounter he had with a Best Buy employee who wouldn’t take back a TV he bought from the store.
The man told the worker that the TV was damaged when he took it out of the box but the woman said that she’d have to talk to the manufacturer because it was sold as is.
She told the man, “Our systems won’t let us return TVs once they’re damaged. With it being damaged inside the box, manufacturer has to deal with it.”
The man was obviously annoyed and he said that Best Buy employees should tell customers about this policy when they sell TVs.
He asked to speak with someone else at the store but she simply said, “We do not return TVs.”
That doesn’t sound right…
Check out the video.
@sarah_conner1
best buy refuses to return broken TV #bestbuy #customerservice #brokentv #noreturnsnorefunds
Here’s how people reacted.
One TikTok user is NEVER buying a TV at Best Buy.
Another viewer shared their feelings about this.
And one person had a issue with a TV from Best Buy but their story ended differently.
Sounds like a bad business move to me!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.