‘I can give you as much or as little space as needed.’ – Woman Shared Why She Decided To Call It Quits With Her Situationship

“Situationships” seem to be all the rage these days.
But this woman has finally had enough!
Her name is Kerra and she took to TikTok to share her story about why she decided it was time to bail on a situationship that just wasn’t working for her anymore.
Kerra said, “Imagine this: You’re talking to a guy for about two months, things are going really well. He takes you on an awesome weekend getaway to a cozy cabin. It’s perfect. You’re like this could really, this could really go somewhere.”
But Kerra said things went downhill after the trip and explained, “A couple weeks after the cabin, things are kind of like slowing down a little bit and you check in and you’re like is everything OK? He says yeah, explains what his family is dealing with, says this is why, I’m sorry. I say no problem. I can give you as much or as little space as needed.”
She told him she was okay with slowing down and Kerra explained, “He says no, I appreciate you I want you like, I want to keep pursuing this essentially. So you give him his space, you haven’t seen each other in a couple of weeks, make plans to see each other today.”
She continued, “This morning you talk to him, he tells me what’s going on I say you have a lot going on do you wanna reschedule tonight, he says no I haven’t seen you in weeks, I wanna see you tonight. Say, OK, cause I would rather know now so I don’t waste my whole day, he says nope.”
Kerra said that she got ready and when it was almost time to meet up, the guy sent her a photo and told her he was going to have a long night at his parents’ house.
She said, “Mind you it’s an hour drive. He says probably not it’s been a rough night, whatever. OK, I actually asked you this morning to let me know if this was gonna happen and you said it wouldn’t and now it’s 6pm. He doesn’t reply.”
Kerra decided not to pursue a relationship with this guy because she was clearly over his games.
Sounds like she did the right thing.
