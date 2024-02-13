After Her Car Caught On Fire, Her Ex-Employer Demanded She Return Her Work Shirts. So She Gave Them Back A Pile Of Ashes.
by Trisha Leigh
It’s honestly impressive how obtuse some people can be once you give them the tiniest bit of power.
It’s like they suddenly see everything as a threat to their position of authority…or at the very least, a challenge.
OP had put in their notice at work. The day before their last day, they had a car fire.
Back on February 23, 2014 (Sunday) I was driving home from going clothes shopping for my new job I was starting in a week when my car literally caught on fire with me and my then 4 year old son in it.
I had just bought $200 worth of clothes AND my laundry was in my car from the laundromat (including my work shirt and white lab coat)
When they called to let their boss know they wouldn’t be there, they insisted they return their work shirts.
I had already given my notice to my boss that I was leaving and the next day (Monday).
I called in to tell her what had happened and that I would not be in due to smoke inhalation issues and needing to go buy a new car.
This was supposed to be my last day.
She decides to tell me then that I needed to return my 3 work shirts and both lab coats or I would have the costs garnished from my last check.
I told her that they were a pile of ash at the salvage yard. She tells me I have to bring them in.
Ashes and all.
Ok. Will do. (Insert eye roll and a certain finger flashing from my side of the phone)
Tuesday I walked in with a picture of my laundry basket melted in my car and a Ziplock filled with ashes and mud.
I recorded myself giving them to her and telling her again what happened.
I got a side-eye and a “WTH?!”
I walked out with a smirk.
I’m not sure what they hoped to accomplish (they probably didn’t either).
Is Reddit shaking their heads, too? Let’s find out!
This story is even more wild.
Sometimes you can’t make it make sense.
Management is really living in an alternate reality.
Talk about malicious compliance!
There was much applause.
On the one hand, I’m annoyed she had to go into work.
But on the other, I imagine the satisfaction was great.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, boss, employment, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top, work