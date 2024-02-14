Dad Tries To Teach His Daughter A Lesson For Her Insensitive Comments, But Ended Up Punishing Her For A Smart Mouth
Parenting is a rough gig, and one of the hardest types of days is the one where your child says or does something really disappointing to you.
It’s not the way you raised them (or so you thought), and you think they should know better (but apparently they don’t).
OP’s daughter made an insensitive remark.
My (45m) daughter (12f) recently made a prejudiced comment about an Asian transfer student at her school.
I corrected her on this and gave her a long and stern lecture on why assumptions are bad.
In talking to her about it, he made the statement that all assumptions are bad.
I did not punish her but warned her that if I ever received a report that such comments were made at school or towards the boy she would be severely punished because assuming things about people is wrong
So, when she caught him doing the same thing (or so she thought), she tried turning the tables.
Last week my son (17m) was worried because for his team to get a higher “seed” another team would have to lose to an awful team.
Apparently this happened and he was really excited last week, so I knew he would be this weekend to.
So, this morning I asked him if his team was playing. He said no but that the game today was going to be cold quote “like -5 degrees or something and like -30 with windchill or something like that”.
I was shocked at such temperatures and asked what teams were playing.
He said Kansas City, so a team in Missouri, and Miami.
I said where was the game.
He paused when he was about to put cereal in his mouth and gave me an almost “are you serious” sort of look.
After maybe 5 or so seconds, it clicked that the second team was from Miami, Florida and thus the game was obviously not there due to the temperature.
So I said, oh the Missouri place, and he nodded. My daughter, who was also at the dining table and asked why I “assumed” the game would be in Missouri.
I said well Miami will probably never be that cold. She said, yeah but you assumed that.
I said no, I just know that Missouri is much colder then Miami, and Miami is hotter then Missouri but a cold game would happen there.
She said, so you assumed.
He grounded her for being smart, but was that right?
I said no, I know, it’s a simple fact.
She said how come my assumption wasn’t then.
I told her that that was it and I was taking away her phone for the whole week, even at school.
She said that that was unfair.
I said that I had already warned her about making such comments and she was talking back.
She yelled some unkind words, so I made it 1 week and the next weekend. And she stayed quiet and went to her room.
My son thinks that maybe I went overboard and I’m thinking he’s right
The top comment says he didn’t do the best job explaining things.
This person says she’s just being a teen and he lost his cool.
Nobody likes a bully for a parent…
Can you say excessive?
This one does seem a little obtuse.
She should have been punished, but not for sassing her dad.
