High School Band Director Takes Hard Line On Attendance, So Sick Student Complies And Gets Everyone Sick
by Chris Allen
Students razzing teachers is a rite of passage as old as schooling itself.
Some teachers handle it well, and some don’t.
Some, through that trial of fire, even form a lasting bond with a generation of those kids.
This story is one exactly like that. And while the Compliance may have been Malicious, the lessons learned made everyone better.
I made a commitment to be here
When I was in high school, I was a band kid. This story takes place my sophomore year.
For some context, my high schools merged at the end of my freshman year. At the beginning of the new school year, we had a new director. I’ll name him Mr. Johnson.
Mr. Johnson came from a district before us that was a little higher scale, more money in the budget type beat.
Sometimes high school kids push the boundaries with new authority figures…
He came to our inner city school district because they offered him more money (or so I heard).
We were an inner city school with about 110 kids in the band, all of which had beef with him because the directors from the previous high schools were beloved and had been in their positions over a decade.
Mr. Johnson tried really hard to assert himself as a person of authority. But, as 2015 happened to be the height of DEEZ N**S and other jokes, he wasn’t making it far.
He drilled into us that we had a commitment to the band to entertain. We were athletes (which is true, I did get my varsity letter in band), but we were there to entertain.
He explains the rigorous time commitments to the band. Even other athletes could not join.
We needed to commit to the band. Football players and cheerleaders could not join the band because of the schedules, you had to be committed to the band.
So one day, in early September as the weather changed in the Midwest, I got sick. Like, really sick. I had a fever of 101.5.
The day before at practice, Mr. Johnson went in on us being committed to the band and memorizing our music and yada yada.
After OP was sick, he had a decision to make: to band or not to band.
Cue malicious compliance.
So, after careful thought, I went to band even though I missed school.
I went to his office before he blew the whistle and let him know that I had a fever and was feeling sick, and if I fell out of formation that would be why.
He looked me up and down and went “if you’re sick then why did you come to practice?” I looked him back dead in the eye and went “I made a commitment to be here”. He looked at our assistant director and she just shrugged.
He explains how this incident, and the wide area of effect it had on other bandmates actually changed the director’s tune.
That day during practice, about 15 of us fell out during rehearsal on the field. A bunch of us had gotten sick after being in such close quarters for so long. He stopped with the commitment bit after that. He’s still the director at the school, he’s lightened up on the kids quite a bit, and the band has sounded the best it has in a very long time.
Sounds like they all learned from each other, and were better off for it.
Gotta love an end to a story like that.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One commenter brought to attention the generations of kids being rough on teachers.
Another person pointed out how an education was gleaned in that year, not just for the students.
And then the icing on the cake of comments:
110 kids in this band??
Now I gotta see them perform.
