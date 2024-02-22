Rude Employee Said No Carts Were Allowed In The Store, So Customer Made His Job A Lot More Difficult With A Huge Order
I can’t use a shopping cart, but I can put some items on the checkout counter? As you wish…
“About a year or two ago I did a lot of shopping at a grocery store for work. Sometimes I would need to grab items from the liquor store attached inside the grocery store.
The liquor store operated as its own separate little store with its own checkout, but it was still owned by the grocery store, and you had to enter from inside the grocery store.
No carts allowed!
When you enter the liquor store, there is a sign that you must leave your shopping cart outside. This normally makes sense as the liquor store is small and having people and carts all around would cause quite the traffic jam.
On to the day in question:
On my list for this shopping trip, I had a full load of liquor to get for the bar at work and for a holiday party – I probably needed around 15 handles of assorted booze.
Shouldn’t be a big deal, right?
As I walked into the liquor store for this shopping trip, there was no one else around except for the cashier. Knowing I had a large number of items to purchase, I asked if I could bring my empty cart in and park it next to the checkout spot so I could load it with all the liquor bottles I needed to purchase.
I was met with a very nasty “no, don’t you see the sign!” I tried to explain the situation and how I needed many more bottles than I could possibly carry, plus there were no handheld baskets around for me to try and manage.
The cashier wasn’t having it and told me if I really couldn’t carry everything at once, I could place some items on the checkout counter while I went to get more.
Sounds good to me!
This is where the malicious compliance comes in.
I only needed about 15 bottles to cover the month’s supply of booze, but I figured why not go ahead and get stocked up for next month! I spent about 15 minutes running back and forth from the shelves to the counter placing more and more items down, taking up the whole counter.
As I was doing this, a few customers came in and I watched the cashier struggle to work around my items in order to scan and check out the other customers. The look on the cashier’s face was glorious as he had to work around a problem he created for himself.
It was time to reverse course.
When I finally did checkout, the cashier didn’t have enough room on the checkout counter to scan and bag my items. So get this, the cashier then told me I could bring my cart in to put the bottles in to make room on the counter!
I jokingly asked if he knew that carts were prohibited in the liquor store, but he didn’t laugh at that one. After a few seconds of awkward silence, I went and got my cart anyways because it would’ve been a huge inconvenience to me to run back and forth from the counter to my cart.
I genuinely understand the store’s policy on this, but sometimes there needs to be exceptions to the rule.”
Nicely done!
You showed them!
