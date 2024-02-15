Woman Has Been Dating A Guy For 3 Weeks And She’s Already Made A Dentist’s Appointment For Him
by Laura Lynott
Okay, so that little fuzzy in your tummy feeling when you meet that new guy or girl, rocks – but it’s gotta be all about taking it slow.
Slow and steady wins the race and no one wants their new bae is gonna think they’re a little stalker, waiting in the wings to pounce.
But this TikToker didn’t get that memo. No. She didn’t. She went in so hard she booked a dental appointment for her man, after THREE weeks together.
Now, when is she organizing their wedding – a month in? Ha.
@jackie2saints recorded herself calling her new man and telling him, guess what, she’d booked him a dental after just three weeks of knowing him…
She told him: “Hi, um, I just left Alex’s but I totally forgot to tell you earlier that I was also a little proactive and I made a dentist appointment for you next week on Tuesday at 130. If that works?”.
Obviously the guy on the other end of the line is like ‘What?’. As am I and I don’t know either of them…
He responded: “Yeah, I’m not sure what that means.”
She replied: “For your Tuesday, can you make that? I’m assuming you just like flex out your schedule.”
She kept muting her voice to laugh – because after all, she wasn’t really serious.
And it was a good job because this dude admitted he didn’t have insurance.
Ouch.
Hey, it ain’t so bad for him if she’s paying for his dental though, right?
Watch the full clip here:
@jackie2saints
How to FOR SURE lose a guy in 10days!!!!!! I am a dating master!!!!!! #dentistprank #prankvideo #howtoloseaguyin10days
Here’s what people thought of the devotion early on:
Awww, it was!
Aw no! Let’s hope she meets a guy who can keep up comedicaly soon”
Hilarious!
Girl… you gotta slow down!
