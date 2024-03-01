Sister-In-Law Gave His Wife Gifts And Money Because They’re Struggling, But He Wants Her To Give All Of It Back
by Matthew Gilligan
Pride and ego can sometimes get in the way of rational thought.
You’ve been there, I’ve been there, we’ve all been there!
And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit seems to be suffering from a little bit of that…
But was he wrong for what he told his wife?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for telling my wife to return it all?
“My pregnant wife (26f) and I (35m)are really struggling at the moment as I lost my job and my wife had to quit her job as she’s suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.
We’ve used up our savings and currently are living off our credit cards but I’ve got a job lined,starting in March. My wife is very close to her sister (31f) and a few days ago she confided in her that we are struggling.
This isn’t the best relationship.
Her sister has never liked me but has always been polite to me. She has always kept me at arms length despite my attempts at trying to foster a warmer relationship.
A few days ago my sister in law came to visit while I was away and she was appalled at the state of the house and the lack of baby supplies, as the baby room was bare bones and we hadn’t bought many baby things.
When I arrived back home she had given me a lecture on taking better care of her sister and scolded me for not getting ready for the baby.
His wife’s sister took action.
The next day she came back and she had bought things for the house and the baby. My wife also told her that we had to sell her car to pay off some bills and rent.
Again my sil had to show off and she bought her a car and to top it all off on Sunday she sent her 50k and then texted her this – “This is your money and your baby’s. Do not use it on that man. If you need more tell me and I’ll send more. And remember wherever I am there’s a home for you.”
I feel like her sister trying to make me look like a failure and I expressed that to my wife. My wife and I argued and in a fit of anger my wife said that I only feel like a failure because I’ve been failing.
He wants it all gone!
She has apologized since but I still stand by telling her to return everything as I feel like accepting her sisters so called generosity is a way to manipulate my wife into thinking I’m bad husband.”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
I think this guy might’ve stepped over the line.
