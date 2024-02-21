Their Roommates Left a Mess When They Moved Out, So They Did The Minimum And Cost Them A Security Deposit
by Matthew Gilligan
My old roommates want me to “deep clean to their high example”.
“Me and my two roommates are all moving out. I’m moving a few blocks down, by the end of the month.
They moved out of state from Alaska, so anything they wanted needed to be in a suitcase for the plane or in the containers Uhaul will ship out. They took 2 weeks off work to deal with the move, and I’m still working.
They had a deal…
The husband and I made an agreement that they would clean their areas, and I would clean mine. 1 bedroom, the extra room for storage, their bathroom, and the living room which was all their stuff, and then the kitchen since I thought they took all the cookware.
Since the only things outside my bathroom and room was a single storage box of shelf stable food, and some food in the kitchen, that is all I was supposed to clean, but it was too be at the level they did the rest.
But they didn’t hold up their end of the deal.
I’m posting here, so obviously they did a bad job.
There is a pile of trash in every room they “cleaned”. The fridge has their moldy food. All the trash cans are full. Food wrappers and half empty bottles of water and juice on every surface.
Stray cat litter and food in every room of theirs. Their room and bathroom, which I was never supposed to enter, had stuff all over. The only good thing is they left the freezer and some of the pantry full, but mostly with stuff that’s long expired.
To Hell with this…
I’m not petty enough to leave this disaster to the landlord because it’s not his fault.
But the carpet cleaning, deep cleaning of the bathroom, beyond normal cleaning, sweeping up the cat’s areas, etc? Why the hell would I bother?
Added benefit, the security deposit is entirely in their name, and because I paid my portion of the rent to them and not the landlord, I can’t even be charged for the cleaning!”
Play silly games…
