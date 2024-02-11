Woman Lives Rent Free In Her Sister’s House But Doesn’t Want To Host Christmas, So She Tells Her It’s Time To Move Out
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for telling my sister she has to move?
“I (25f) own my mom’s old house.
When she passed away 5 years ago my two siblings and I inherited it equally, but it was not fully paid off and in order to close out the estate it needed to be sold. I had the money and was emotionally attached to the home, so I bought out my siblings and own it outright now.
I live in a different city a few hours away from the home, but use it for family gatherings like Christmas every year, where my siblings and their families are always invited. I also used it for some weeklong vacations in the summer when I wanted to get away.
Last June, my sister (29f) and her husband were going through a rough period. They lost their apartment and asked me if they could move into the house with their child (2m).
I told them yes under the conditions that I could come visit over the summer like usual with a bedroom to sleep in and that Christmas could still be hosted in the house. They agreed to these terms and moved in. I did not charge rent, but implored them to use that money to save and get themselves out of the debt they were in.
This August when I came to visit, I had to stay on the sofa because they were using the extra room for her husbands office, which was not the agreement. I understood that they were living there and just trying to be comfortable so I let it go.
Over Christmas, I asked them about plans for the holiday. My sister informed me that she was struggling mentally and did not feel like hosting the family. She said it was going to be too much work.
It was the first Christmas in my life that I didn’t celebrate at my moms house.
This week I asked them to move out of the house.
They were not following the agreements, and so I thought it was fair.
Now she’s calling me a monster for kicking her child out of his home.
AITA?”
Yeah, I’d probably kick her out too.
Can’t be selfish when somebody is being so generous!
