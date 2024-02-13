February 13, 2024 at 4:26 pm

‘Ya’ll called me!’ – Customer Gets The “Bait And Switch” At A Car Dealership, And People Share Their Worst Dealership Stories

by Chris Allen

Car dealerships…ugh…

I think I’d almost rather be at the dentist. Almost.

It seems like there are tricks they pull year after year just to sway you into making some absurd financial commitment.

At a time when most Americans really can’t afford to be making those kinds of decisions.

One woman on TikTok named Nilsa had just one of those experiences, and had to let us all know what to be on the lookout for.

“These people think they were gonna get me, but you can’t get the getter!”

She got a phone call the day of her car’s service appointment.

Though it wasn’t a phone call about that appointment.

It was a woman asking “Are you enjoying your X3?”

The woman on the phone hooked her about a story about an X4, for a really great price, as Nilsa was trying to tighten the financial belt a bit.

Then she gets to the dealership, only to find that the car had been sold?

In the span of an hour or 2?….

SKETCHY.

The salesman says “Let me see what we can get you in instead”, and proceeded a whole new sales pitch.

Check out the fully story here:

@nilsaprowant

Is this really a trick they do to get you to buy a new car?

♬ original sound – Nilsa

Let’s see what folks had to say about this tactic.

One TikTok user recalls a very similar story.

While another person received the same solicitation via mail.

But one TikToker broke it down in the most simple of terms:

“Ya’ll called ME!”

