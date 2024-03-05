A Coworker Makes A Weird Demand Of His Sitting Position, So He Makes The Smallest Adjustment Possible
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had an annoying co-worker who seemed to make things difficult for no obvious reason?
Sure you have!
We’ve all been there!
And you’re about to read a story of malicious compliance that will make you smile and shake your head at the same time.
Take a look at what happened!
Put my chair up? No problem！
“I work in a machine shop and I am mostly on the shop floor.
I usually find myself in the computer room when I do any programming or alterations to an existing program.
They had a routine…
Well today I found myself in the computer room to make some edits.
The first thing I do when I take a seat is put it as low down as possible.
I find it comfortable and it also stops anyone from trying to lower it when I am sat down.
I am known for doing this so it does not come as a surprise to the others anymore.
One of the engineers comes in to do his thing and notices I am sat low down.
Normally he tells me it must be uncomfortable and leaves it as that.
Well today he told me it makes him feel uncomfortable and to please put the chair up.
So I did.
You never said how much…
I raised it a couple centimetres so I was still pretty much sitting on the floor.
Did not specify how much to lift it.
He just laughed then got on with his work.”
Sometimes coworkers can be a bit much, right?
